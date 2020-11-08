Cherish liberty
In response to Linda Rogers’ letter of Oct. 29:
Prayer works for all sides because it comforts the one who is praying when it is for the good of all.
As a patriot and a believer in the teachings of the most famous social humanitarian, Jesus Christ, I am proud of the U.S. when on the side of justice.
We must seek guidance from expertise when challenged by authoritarians and greedy, power-hungry leaders who have no experience in volunteerism or community service whatsoever.
They are the enemy of the ideals and values I and true patriots cherish in the institutions of liberty in our U.S.
We have much to be thankful for and much in common as patriots.
Let us work together. Those who seek to divide us must be called out. They can have power over their golf courses and bask in their money. You cannot serve two masters.
M. Nicholson
Part-time Williamsburg resident