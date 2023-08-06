Stop using canine cops
A few weeks ago I read that Traverse City had brought in another enslaved dog to be used by the police.
In my new book, "Cops Don't Kill K9 Cops, Do They?", I make the case for why we shouldn't be using these dogs and highlight more than 50 cases in which police canines have been killed from being left in vehicles on hot days with the engine running, or just flat-out forgotten in hot patrol cars.
Department policy around the country is that it's OK to leave police dogs in running patrol cars in 90-plus-degree temperatures for hours if they're checked on once per hour, despite the fact that, if there is a malfunction, a dog can be killed in as little as 6 to 10 minutes.
Dogs are killed this way dozens of times every year, per The National Police Dog Foundation website. Three cases in my book are from 2023; one in Michigan.
Most of these dog killings don't make the news or get reported. What is Traverse City's policy? Do we want the next dead police dog to be from here? We could just stop unnecessarily using them as property and weapons.
Danny Nichols
Traverse City
