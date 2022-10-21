Place priority on climate change
Vote for your Mother Earth in this November election.
No matter if you are a Democrat, Republican, independent or any other political party — please make sure the candidate that you vote for has a plan to address climate change.
If we do not summon the political will to tackle this growing climate problem, all other issues will eventually become secondary to saving our planet.
The time to act is now.
Please vote.
Robert Nichols
Traverse City
