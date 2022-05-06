Growing climate consequences
I read an article titled "Weary of many disasters? UN says worse to come" in the April 25th Record-Eagle. It stated that based on current trends, we will go from 400 disasters per year in 2015 to 560 by 2030. This is a trend we are all seeing in the daily news, with disasters growing in severity as well as numbers. If we are going to reverse this trend, we need to act with urgency.
If we continue to ignore what scientists are telling us, we will see growing consequences that an angry Mother Nature is sending our way in the form of violent storms, flooding, sea level rise, extreme drought, fires etc. We must reduce the level of carbon-dioxide in the atmosphere. We have energy solutions available now, if we could end the political gamesmanship and overcome the power of the fossil fuel lobby.
Please let your congressman, senators and president know that we need to implement strong climate solutions ASAP. If we don't attack this climate crisis now, all of the other issues that we argue about and debate will become secondary and inconsequential. Mother Nature doesn't ague or debate.
Robert Nichols
Traverse City
