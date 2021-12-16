Food waste and its role in climate change
As we learn more about the overwhelming complexity of global warming, it often feels like there is little that we as individuals can do to effect change.
Yet one area where we can make an impact is with food waste. Each year, up to 40% of all food in the U.S. is unsold or uneaten, and households are the largest source of that waste. This contributes significantly to climate change: when we waste food, we also waste the energy it took to grow, transport and refrigerate it. However, the biggest source of emissions is when we throw food into landfills, where it decomposes and produces methane. Food waste is now the largest single input by weight in U.S. landfills and incinerators, and accounts for more GHG emissions than the U.S. airline industry.
The good news is that reducing food waste isn’t complicated. Buying and preparing only the amounts we will consume, utilizing leftovers and composting waste (versus throwing it in the trash) can all make a significant difference.
The holidays are traditionally a time of overindulgence. This year, let’s give thanks that we still have time to address climate change and all begin to do our part.
Bob Nichols
Traverse City