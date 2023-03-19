Taxpayers shouldn't bail out bad actors in banking sector
Silicon Valley Bank, the darling of the tech and crypto community and many other businesses, has failed.
The bank gambled that interest rates wouldn’t rise, put their money in long-term treasury bonds and lost. Senior management has been removed.
Not only did SVB fail, but their collapse created enough concern that the government needed to guarantee the deposits. Trading had to be halted on Monday, March 13, due to a concern for the possible crashes of a dozen other banks.
After the 2008 collapse, the Dodd-Franck act was passed to protect consumers. Those regulations were significantly weakened during the last presidency with the help of both parties and Jerome Powell, the chairman of the Federal Reserve Board. One of the strongest advocates of a relaxation in regulation was the president of SVG, Greg Becker.
President Biden says no taxpayer money will be used to guarantee deposits. We know that promises aren’t always kept.
Will our taxes be used to bail out billion-dollar companies and crypto investors while millions of student-loan holders remain in limbo?
Alan Newton
Traverse City
