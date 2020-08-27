We need details on the Senior Center
Why are the city officials playing hide the pea regarding the Senior Center?
Why do we, the taxpayers, not know what the property is worth? A first step, which should have been taken long ago, is to have the property appraised at its highest and best use value. (This might entail a review/modification to the zoning of the site). Will the number fund entirely the cost of a start-from-scratch senior center at another site — perhaps one already owned by the city?
Has there been a study of facility usage? For example, how much time are the shuffle board courts used annually or on a month-to-month basis? Would it make more sense to replace one or more with bocce courts, which could be built indoors to provide year-round access? What is the right amount of parking space? Was there a working budget to set reasonable parameters on project costs or was the city’s approach that it doesn’t matter because we are going to stick all the taxpayers for whatever for the benefit of the few?
After 20 years of fiddling with this, we are all still very much in the dark.
Francis Newton
Traverse City
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.