Attack on the Capitol
I am angry disgusted and embarrassed for the United States by the attack on our democracy and the mob that sacked the Capitol. Jan. 6 was a dark day for the nation. Our representative Jack Bergman was a willing participant in the attempt to obstruct and overturn the electoral certification of the election in November and he condoned and repeated the lies the president used to incite the mob to attack the Capitol.
He may disavow the violence, but he is just as culpable as the president. He has brought shame on himself, the U.S. Congress and the United States for these traitorous acts. He can no longer represent the First District in congress and I call on him to resign immediately.
Harlow Nelson
Traverse City