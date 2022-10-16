Building height should be consistent with city's character
Considering the proposed Innovo building on Hall Street, I would encourage the residents of Traverse City to vote no on the city's Proposal 1 on the November ballot.
The voters determined a few years ago that all buildings over 60 feet in height need voter approval and, in spite of an attempted end-run by the city and developer, the charter still says such height is inconsistent with our city's character.
It seems to me that this building has little chance of adding to our housing stock and a much better chance of becoming a place for short-term rentals.
Fred Nelson
Traverse City
