City should comply with voters' will
Linda Koebert’s recent Forum piece unprofessionally accuses Save Our Downtown and specific people of harming the community, while ignoring several important facts. First, a majority of city voters have consistently supported SOD’s positions: more than 1,100 voters signed the charter amendment petition in 2016, 4,500-plus (53 percent) of the electorate supported the amendment and 61 percent (5,109) of voters in 2018 disapproved of a 100-foot-tall building on State Street.
Second, city staff and developers have intentionally ignored the charter (and zoning ordinance) and fabricated ways to measure building height to avoid a public vote. The ordinance measures building height to the “highest point” on a roof; instead, the city measures building height to the interior ceiling of the top floor (a.k.a. “roof deck”), ignoring the insulation and roof materials above. The city also claims that there is an exception for enclosed, glass-walled elevators and a lobby to 80 feet. These terms and exceptions do not exist in the ordinance.
The city’s failure to enforce what clearly is sound (voter-approved) public policy and its propensity to fight voter and court decisions is what increases taxpayers’ costs. Hopefully, in the future the city will comply with the charter and ordinance, and let the people decide about buildings over 60 feet.
Judy Nelson
Traverse City