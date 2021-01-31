Noticed for the wrong reasons
Congratulations everyone, we’re on the map.
National news, social media, you name it, we’re there. On the downside, it’s not for any of the good things about our area but the bad.
While I understand there are those who selflessly dedicate their lives to keeping the “clueless rube” stereotype alive (thriving!), it appears the ugly side of it has leaked and is now known to the outside world as well.
It is my hope that, at last, maybe those who earn their livelihood from tourism will realize that it might not be a good idea to elect clueless rubes to represent us. I am amazed at the outrage out there and the many declarations of “We won’t be spending our money there!” around the internet.
Enjoy your fame, Ron Clous. Clearly, your neighbors may have to pay a high price for it.
Julie Nelson
Traverse City