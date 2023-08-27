Responding to the Highland Park story
A friend sent me your May 20 Associated Press article re: Highland Parks disintegration, and once again the idea of "white flight" is incorrect.
Highland Park was truly a jewel, but like all jewelry, it becomes tarnished. Such was the fate of Highland Park.
My family moved there in 1942. I left for good in 1968, but others had made their decisions to leave long before that due to the change and direction in the political environment. Corruption seeped into City Hall; slowly, the people could see where those in charge were taking "The City of Trees," those who cared less for family values and activities and "Topless/Bottomless" establishments emerged with the blessings of the city leaders.
If you had the money, doors were opened, certain licenses emerged. It wasn't "White Flight;" it was "People Flight."
Today, there are many old "Parkers" still getting together to reminisce of the good old days, remembering the seven elementary schools and the high school — none of which exist today.
Ronald Navickas
Shelby Township
