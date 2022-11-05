Bergman's presence missed in his district
It saddens me that, if Jack Bergman is re-elected, it will only be because of the "R" behind his name.
It won't be because of his presence this election cycle. He would not debate his opponent, did not attend candidate forums and did not hold a single town hall for constituents.
It won't be because he voted for legislation that benefits northern Michigan residents. He voted against the Infrastructure Bill which will provide funding for expanded broadband service, against capping insulin costs for seniors and allowing Medicare to bargain with drug companies.
Vote for Dr. Bob Lorinser, a lifelong resident of this district, who will represent our interests.
Carolyn Navarre
Charlevoix
