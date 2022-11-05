Promote the Vote is good solution
Opponents of Proposal 22-2, Promote the Vote, say early in-person voting may incur staffing and funding issues. Voting should be convenient, easy and accessible.
Opponents say they are concerned about voters signing an affidavit if they lack ID. (According to Bridge Magazine, 0.2% of Michiganders signed an affidavit in 2020.) In addition, the penalty for falsely signing is five years in prison and/or a $1,000 fine.
Proposal 22-2 will make voting safe and secure because:
1. Boards will certify elections based on votes cast.
2. Officials will conduct post-election audits.
3. Absentee ballot drop boxes will be mandatory.
4. Overseas ballots will be counted if they are postmarked by Election Day.
5. Voting will take place without harassment.
Proposal 22-2 is the solution to making every legitimate vote count!
Cheryl Naperala
Traverse City
