Get involved in reapportionment
The June 13 Record-Eagle Forum by Shelley Cowan brought to our attention the Grand Traverse County reapportionment process.
The League of Women Voters Grand Traverse Area's Sept. 21 program will feature Bonnie Scheele, Grand Traverse County clerk, who will present an information on the county reapportionment process. The presentation will take place from noon to 1:30 p.m. via Zoom, LWVGTA and TACM Facebook pages and Channel 189 with Spectrum TV.
I have spoken with the clerks of Antrim, Benzie, Crawford, Kalkaska and Grand Traverse counties — the five counties covered by LWVGTA — regarding this process and their plans. All clerks indicated they may set up an organizational meeting in July or August but are waiting for the census figures to be announced before starting the process.
By law, the reapportionment commission consists of the county clerk, county treasurer, county prosecuting attorney, chair of the Republican Party and chair of the Democratic Party. All five county reapportionment commissions will consist of four Republicans and one Democrat. All clerks said they plan to publicize the process through the county web page.
This is an important process. Watch your county website to learn more and how to become involved. Attend the LWVGTA program on Sept. 21 at noon.
Cheryl Naperala
Chairperson
League of Women Voters Grand Traverse Area Program Committee
Traverse City