Proposed maps have been drawn
On Sept. 21, the LWVGTA hosted Noelle Moeggenberg, Grand Traverse County Prosecuting Attorney and member of the Grand Traverse County Apportionment Commission. She updated the audience on the process of redrawing districts in Grand Traverse County.
By law, this process occurs every 10 years following the census and must be completed within 60 days of the publication of the census. Law determines members of the Apportionment Commission.
The process began in Grand Traverse County on July 15, 2021. The Commission has increased the number of districts from 7 to 9. Proposed maps have been submitted.
Proposed maps can be seen on the county website at https://www.gtcountymi.gov/2488/Apportionment-Commission. On Sept. 30, the Commission will narrow the number to four. On Oct. 7, the Commission will vote on one map. The county clerk will submit the map to the state. Citizens have 30 days to view the map and make any appeals if it is felt the maps are gerrymandered or there are other concerns.
This LWVGTA program can be viewed on Traverse Area Community Media Facebook, LWVGTA Facebook page or community TV Channel 189 (with Spectrum cable). Check www.tacm.org for the schedule.
Cheryl Naperala
Chair of the LWVGTA Program Committee
Traverse City