Please vote "No" on Proposition 3
Our state, especially northern Michigan, has been called "God's Country." For good reason, too. We are blessed to work, play and live in this extraordinary land.
Reproductive rights for all discriminates against the innocent child in the womb. And violence begets violence.
The proposition is as deceptive as the title of their movement. Be aware that minor children who might be pregnant or minor children who are led to believe that they are not the gender that God created them could be assisted to an abortion or sterilized without parental consent.
God help Michigan say "No."
Philip Nachazel
Cedar
