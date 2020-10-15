Voting for Dan O'Neil
I’m voting for Dan O’Neil for state representative in Grand Traverse County because of his vision for a better world: one with an excellent education, a clean environment and equal and equitable treatment for all.
We are entitled to that much as citizens of Michigan, America and Earth. Thomas Jefferson believed in three inalienable rights when he drafted the Declaration of Independence: life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness. In this modern era, we cannot abide by our rights without fulfilling the educational, environmental, egalitarian duties to ourselves, our children and our children’s children.
Vote for Dan O’Neil.
Jack Myers
Traverse City
