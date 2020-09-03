Supporting Allgaier in District 6
Gwenne Allgaier believes our county government should take an active role to improve the quality of life for our community.
Gwenne is aware of the need to support science-based water quality decision making. Our county is a watershed of townships surrounded by water.
She believes the county commissioners should have diversity training to achieve a unified skill set of awareness, knowledge and attitude to address future discriminatory or racial issues.
She favors improvements to cellular and broadband coverage to support increasing demand for businesses, homes and schools.
Join me in voting for Gwenne Allgaier for county commissioner.
Helen Muzzin
Glen Arbor
