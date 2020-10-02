Reset road priorities
Please vote no to the Grand Traverse County road millage.
The road commission violated the public’s trust by ignoring repeated studies proving that a bypass through the environmentally sensitive Boardman River Valley will not relieve traffic congestion. Yet millions in taxpayer dollars have again been allocated to the issue.
In the meantime, road repairs do not take place including the inexcusable collapse of Bluff Road on Old Mission Peninsula. Whatever the pretexts, it’s a county road that did not need to fail.
A no vote demands a reset of priorities, including collaborating with citizens and township governments.
Dave Murphy
Traverse City
