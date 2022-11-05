Grand Traverse board needs change agent like Andrews
TJ Andrews is a Grand Traverse County Commission candidate who can serve as a change agent for an important unit of government that absolutely must change.
We’ve known and worked with TJ for years. She always impresses from her intelligence to depth of knowledge to work ethic to intentions. She’s about community, service and results, not narrow political agendas. She’s inclusive, not divisive. She’s respectful to all and takes in all points of view.
Please vote for TJ Andrews to upgrade our Grand Traverse County Commission.
Dave Murphy and Sue Peters
Traverse City
