Diminishing stature in community
As a much younger man, I taught classes at the Senior Center and more recently, have done so continuously for the past 12 years. I have always been impressed that our city had the wisdom and community service posture to provide a convenient, centrally located facility to house services and activities for our senior population.
In this era of making our communities more walkable and bikeable, the foresight regarding our current senior center — whether by design or by default — was not wasted on me.
Learning of the intent to relocate the Senior Center out to a site on LaFranier Road is a step backward, not forward when it comes to accessibility. Imagine our seniors making the trek and having to negotiate South Airport Road not to mention LaFranier hill. Walkable? Forget it. Bikeable? Give me a “brake.”
Having participated along with many of my students in the visioning process for the center’s future, I felt that a thoughtfully considered and beautifully designed new facility had been composed for the current location. Sadly, it would appear that those efforts were of no consequence.
Grand Traverse area seniors, your stature in the community is being diminished, even as your numbers grow.
Charles R. Murphy
Traverse City