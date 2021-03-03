Follow the public process
The Wineries of Old Mission Peninsula (WOMP) lawsuit against Peninsula Township circumvents the public process.
Ordinances that guide winery operations have been in effect for decades. All wineries on Old Mission knew what they signed on for before they opened their doors. Some actively participated in shaping the ordinances.
Now they want changes. Fine. But rather than using legal maneuvering with extraordinary claims that constitutional rights were violated, please follow the public process.
New ordinances and ordinance rewrites occur at the planning commission level. They’re subject to public meetings and input, deliberations and modifications, and ultimately a vote by the planning body. If accepted, the ordinance moves to the elected township board for further public review and input before a final decision. It can be messy and iterative. It’s democracy, a process to support, not evade.
The small population of Peninsula Township has taxed itself nearly $20 million to protect this narrow body of land from overdevelopment. Taxpayers and township government have shaped the favorable environment for low-impact agriculture, quality residential living and thriving wineries. This slender peninsula with one main road is already stressed. The changes sought by the lawsuit merit a public process.
Dave Murphy
Traverse City