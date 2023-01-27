What this housing market has wrought
A special friend and neighbor recently passed away. Without nearby family, she asked that I accept various responsibilities, including writing her obituary. I poured hours into a tribute.
For the last years of my neighbor’s life, I retrieved her mail most days. Since her death, it’s especially sad collecting her mail.
Four days after her obituary appeared in this paper, a Realtor’s mailing arrived. It was addressed in handwriting to one of my neighbor’s nephews with a large question mark scrawled above his name. The nephew was mentioned in the obituary; he resides in Alabama and hasn’t visited since the last century.
It’s a tough world. We all get that. The housing market is a challenge for many buyers. We all get that, too.
But to ponder someone eagerly scouring obituaries, studying heartfelt tributes for opportunity, coldly utilizing a database of addresses, inserting any name from a tribute for nothing but the utility of it, adding a scribbled question mark, then mailing it a day after the obituary appeared, was one shred of consideration given to those receiving such callousness?
Researching the Realtor online, I see rave reviews from clients. A big success. It’s a tough world.
Dave Murphy
Traverse City
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.