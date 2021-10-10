Government needs adults
Why isn’t our government working properly? Because some parties don’t want it to. They are able to escape responsibility and avoid unpleasant tasks by sewing failure into the system through select failures, even refusals, to act.
The problem is much greater than just national or state politics. As a current Student Government Association (SGA) representative at Northwestern Michigan College (NMC), I am appalled at NMC’s dysfunction in seating other SGA representatives for the last several terms. Last year only six out of 16 seats were filled. The organization had no secretary and minutes were a dismal sham. The year before was not much different. Even worse, the SGA constitution was brazenly changed to prevent students from attending SGA meetings. Of course, COVID measures have not helped. But they were not the cause of this dysfunction.
NMC fails to provide the leadership or encouragement necessary to instill participation or interest in serving as a student representative in this governing body. One of NMC’s institutional missions is to promote civic participation I give the college a big fat “F”.
I am pleading with other adult students at NMC to become involved with the SGA this year and help me repair a broken organization.
Clifton Murie
Traverse City