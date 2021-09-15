What a week for 4-H
I had the pleasure as a grandparent to spend the week at the Northwestern Michigan Fair and what a week it was. So many people to thank; the 4-H participants are amazing. All the hard work and time spent on their animal projects, the dedication to the learning and becoming so proficient in their showmanship and market skills. These children look forward to fair week for a whole year to see friends and show off animal projects.
Thank you to all 4-H club leaders who help endless hours preparing for fair and then fair week. I applaud all the parents and leaders who help put on all the shows and events. Last but not least, how impressed I was by all the buyers who take their time out of a busy day to come and support and purchase all the 4-H animals.
Every child that I saw coming out of the auction arena had a huge smile on their face. What a great program and even better people.
LeeAnne Murchie
Traverse City