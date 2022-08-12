Registration for deer harvest needs fixed
Wildlife Conservation Order Amendment No. 4 of 2022 will now require you to report your deer harvests in Michigan. Other states that I have hunted in, including Iowa and Wisconsin, provide a phone number so you are able to call in your harvest, but the Michigan Department of Natural Resources says that is not an option.
A large number of people still do not use smartphones or have internet access. Cellular internet service is still limited in rural areas, and there are still people who only have a landline for communication.
The DNR response: “GPS coordinates are an essential part of our reporting process for the upcoming season, which is why there is not a phone option to report your harvest, as this requires making a selection on the website to drop a pin for the harvest location.”
The DNR is still “in the process of building out guidance and communications that should be released on our website and press outlets soon." Many hunters and the general public are unaware of the change that has occurred.
Not being able to register your deer harvest by phone call is a major oversight and needs to be corrected.
Zachary Munn
Eau Claire, Wis.
(formerly of Rogers City, Mich.)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.