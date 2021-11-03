Consequences of development
I am writing to express serious concern about the proposed RV Park at Torch River Bridge.
As anyone who is familiar with this area knows, the idea of adding more congestion to the roads, put-ins and foot and boat traffic we have already is highly unsafe, destructive to the quality and use of the area and makes no sense whatsoever. The community doesn’t want this project, but it will surely benefit the marina across the street, which is owned by a friend of the developer.
The developer isn’t a local, but the RV Park and its consequences will affect the surrounding community forever.
C. Munger
Milton Township