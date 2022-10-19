Commission on Aging provides life-changing programs
I'm grateful for the Commission on Aging in Grand Traverse County.
After my mother passed away, my father needed care every day. Eventually, I burnt out trying to meet his needs and the needs of my own family. The county Commission on Aging showed compassion and gave much-needed help as I transitioned back into the workforce.
My dad wouldn't still be in his home if they hadn't stepped in. The caregivers and staff are like family to my dad.
Please vote for the senior service millage that funds this life-changing program. It benefits seniors in need and their families and lives for generations.
Heather Muha
Traverse City
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.