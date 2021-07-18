McBroom's report commendable
I read 35 pages of the Michigan Senate Oversight Committee Report on the November 2020 general election.
GOP state Sen. Ed McBroom of the 38th District, the chairperson, is quoted: “After innumerable hours over many months, watching, listening, and reading both in-person testimony and various other accounts, I am confident in asserting that the results of the November 2020 general election in Michigan were accurately represented by the certified and audited results.”
This report highlights that Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson, our county, city and township clerks and the many poll workers did an extraordinary job assuring that the 2020 Michigan election results were accurate. They deserve a big thanks from everyone. They made sure all valid votes counted.
For those of you interested in reading the report, this is the link: https://www.misenategop.com/oversightcommitteereport/
I appreciate Sen. McBroom and his committee for taking the time and having the courage to share the facts and truth about our most recent election and make recommendations about future elections.
Chuck Mueller
Traverse City