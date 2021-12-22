Support mental health initiatives
I applaud, Karen Anderson, for writing “Frank Talk” in the Traverse City Record-Eagle’s “Northern Living” section. This article helped readers reduce the stigma of mental health illness and also gives people some guidance in helping someone who is depressed and may be considering suicide.
Our community is fortunate to have courageous people such as Janeen Wardie who are “not afraid to talk about it, not ashamed to talk about it.”
I am hopeful for our community because of the leadership of Northern Lakes Community Mental Health and other community agencies working together to create a community crisis center. In addition, NAMI-GT is developing a suicide prevention program for schools and churches. As residents and for our children, loved ones, friends and neighbors we need to support these initiatives.
Chuck Mueller
Traverse City