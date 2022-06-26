Gun violence research needed
Too many Americans including children have experienced the trauma of gun violence. This is a public health crisis!
Most people have very strong opinions on how to curb gun violence. We believe strongly that our ideas are right based on our ideology, beliefs and experiences. There are two essential ingredients lacking to help bring more clarity and understanding to gun violence. Research and a willingness to listen and learn.
We have reduced deaths by automobile accidents because of research by 25%. Nearly 8 million premature deaths have been prevented because of research regarding smoking and tobacco use. This kind of comprehensive research is needed with gun violence.
We need continued research to understand the root causes of gun violence. Evidence-based solutions, not ideology, are our way forward to reducing gun violence.
Finally, and most important, we all need to be willing to listen and learn to the findings of research and evidence-based solutions to reduce gun violence. We need to be curious to discover new information and open minded to support effective solutions.
Chuck Mueller
Traverse City
