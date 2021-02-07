Live up to your position
Elected officials, whether local, county, state or federal, are held to professionalism — whether officials are in their office for a meeting or visiting with constituents in public. Elected officials must conduct themselves in a manner consistent with their position's responsibilities.
Grand Traverse County Commissioner Ron Clous’ behavior at a meeting, displaying a rifle to viewers during a county resident's comment, isn't what I expect from commissioners representing my township. It was reported that Chairman Rob Hentschel laughed when he saw what Clous did. Contrary to Hentschel’s comments, not everyone offended by Clous’ actions is a Democrat. Disappointingly, Clous nor Hentschel apologized or expressed remorse.
I'm a member of an organization that held video meetings after the pandemic hit. The chairman said we had to behave as if it were an in-person meeting. If the commission met at the Governmental Center, would Clous have run home for his rifle? I doubt it, so why does he think that because he is home for the meeting he can do that?
Hentschel should've reprimanded Clous for behavior outside the norms of commission meetings. Each gentleman must resign from the Grand Traverse County Commission and have elections so individuals with integrity and a willingness to serve their constituents may fill their positions.
Walter L. Muellenhagen
Buckley