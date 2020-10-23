Voting for Bensley
Would you count on someone with no law enforcement experience to protect your family in these challenging times? Neither would I.
That's why I'll be voting to reelect Tom Bensley as Grand Traverse County Sheriff. His opponent has no law enforcement training and no experience to handle a $15 million budget. We just can't give an amateur that much responsibility.
Please vote to reelect Sheriff Tom Bensley.
Anna Mouser
Interlochen
