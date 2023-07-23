Intimate partner violence takes a toll on all of us
Intimate partner violence is not just a war people fight within the four walls of their homes; this violence extends far beyond closed doors and has profound effects on us all.
During my professional work, I witnessed children and adult survivors struggle in school, with housing and with their mental health, carrying those outcomes into their communities. Society foots an overwhelming $3.6 trillion bill annually to pay for the negative consequences of intimate partner violence, such as depression, physical injury, missed employment opportunities and criminal justice proceedings.
Approximately 41% of women and 26% of men experience abuse. For Native Americans, the statistics are even more daunting: 83% of Native American women will experience some form of violence in their lifetimes.
Currently, Native Americans do not have the same access to resources as other survivors. House Bill 4516 would add tribal service providers to the list of those who are guaranteed state funding, ensuring Native American survivors are treated fairly, given support and can acquire culturally honoring services.
Please contact state Sen. Stephanie Chang, chair of the Senate Committee on Civil Rights, Judiciary, and Public Safety where this bill has been referred, at 313-922-6949 or SenSChang@senate.michigan.gov and urge her to pass this action.
Sarah Moss
Lansing
