Get on with the peoples' business
In my career as a pilot and with the military, I spent lonely moments around the globe. As an officer with relatively down-to-Earth beliefs, news from home can be troubling. Americans are a diverse bunch and sometimes things are said and done that go against the grain. Away from home, I took pride in our democracy, which gives us the right to say, do and live about any way we wish, even if I didn't agree. That is why I proudly served.
Rep. Jack Bergman recently signed an amicus brief to Texas' election lawsuit against the State of Michigan. This act impugns the honor of the people of Michigan. Most legal scholars called the lawsuit as frivolous. Pennsylvania officials characterized it as seditious. It is tough for me to retire in my Michigan home and hear my congressman signed a document that subverts our Constitution more than any other act I remember.
The Supreme Court gave this lawsuit the fate it deserved, immediate rejection. Our nation has a lot of troubles needing attention. I pray you can see the problems and resist scurrilous, divisive, destructive lawsuits concocted in Texas.
I wish you success. Let’s get on with the business of building a more perfect union and a safer world.
Greyson Morrow
Wakefield