More veterans in public office would help our nation
As a veteran, I know that our nation needs more elected officials with a military background who have a deep and personal understanding of why it’s so vital to fight for the rights and benefits of those who were willing to give the ultimate sacrifice for our country.
First District U.S. Rep. Jack Bergman, R, of Watersmeet, was a lieutenant general who led Marines and members of Congress with the same dedication and strong leadership that we all need to see more of in our country.
I’m proud to cast my vote for him this November and I hope you’ll do the same.
Loyd A. Morris
Traverse City
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.