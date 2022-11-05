Choose Benson for SOS
Republican candidate for Secretary of State Kristina Karamo is an election denier, supporter of the "Big Lie" that claimed Donald Trump won the 2020 election and a Christian Nationalist supporter of Q-Anon. Her election as Secretary of State, whose job it is to protect the integrity of elections in Michigan, would be catastrophic and make a free and fair election impossible. She also opposes Proposal 3 and supports the 1931 law banning abortion, except for the life of the mother.
Support Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson and protect every Michigander's right to vote in a free and fair election.
Marilyn Morehead
Charlevoix
