A silver lining during COVID crisis
This is the first “Letter to the Editor” we’ve written during the 28 years of living in Leelanau County but felt we should share the positive experience during the entire process of the Munson Healthcare vaccination clinic. First, we were able to connect with Bob from Beulah who registered us for the Manistee clinic on Feb. 5. Waking up to a winter weather advisory as seasoned citizens, we called the hotline early to check on whether the clinic would take place. Zac from Suttons Bay answered immediately to inform us “it’s a go.”
We would be remiss not to applaud both the Leelanau and Benzie County Road Commissions for keeping roads clear so we could safely make the trip.
Upon arrival a half hour early, we entered a well-organized line of workers in 12 degree temperatures. That’s dedication. Jill registered us; Kim and Michelle vaccinated us without feeling the poke. We moved to the waiting area, staying to be checked for any adverse reaction to the vaccine. Having none, we returned to U.S. 31 to safely drive home.
The involvement with every individual we encountered was terrific. Munson hospital should feel proud of developing a positive vaccine clinic experience during the COVID-19 crisis.
Debbie and Jerry Morawski
Empire