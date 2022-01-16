Mourning beeches
Michigan forests are dying. The beeches are blighted and breaking. White fungal scrim identifies diseased trees. Gales snap mature beeches high up the trunk, a symptom of Neonectria fungus weakening the tree.
The Michigan DEQ confirms already one of 10 beeches has died. To date 5 million people have died of COVID-19 worldwide: one human being out of every 1,500. Alarming, but compare the death rate of humans to that of the beeches: our narrow human self-interest should concern us.
The Celts believed the beech was the Mother of the Forest, associated with knowledge, wisdom and writing. Science educates us about the synergistic interdependence within forest ecosystems. Plants and fungus cooperate in healthy biomes. The mother tree tends the young just as do mammal mothers. Grieving, confused, frightened and frustrated, we discount the knowledge and tools to adapt to nature. Instead, we embrace ideologies that divide us from each other and the natural world.
Ninety percent of our beeches will die within a decade. When the beeches are gone, will our knowledge and wisdom be gone as well? Or have we already sacrificed wisdom for narrow self-interest?
Duncan Moran
Traverse City