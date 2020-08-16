No traffic, no worries
I have lived in Traverse City since 1972, going down to Front Street on a regular basis all this time. I like the two blocks of Front Street, closed off. It was so much easier to shop. No traffic to worry about. No crossing issues.
Have the leaders of Traverse City considered permanently closing those two blocks? Let's make it into a park-like setting. I enjoy eating outside. Watch the people go by. I found it very pleasant. What do others think?
Elizabeth Moore
Traverse City
