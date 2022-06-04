Takes two to tango
The act of creation takes two! The last immaculate conception was, I believe, Holy Mother Mary. If the Supreme Court makes any decision to restrict or criminalize abortion, they need to also have a solid plan in place that provides for that decision’s consequences.
To this end, I will save them time:
1) All children born without an identified father shall have a DNA test, then mother will need to assist in identifying said father. The government shall pursue said father and make sure he takes responsibility.
2) Both mother and father will be held responsible for all financial support to ensure the child has a loving and supportive home, and that the costs are covered of all medical care and education K-12, college through the end of graduate school.
3) The government will provide birth control FREE not just tax free, either by supplying modes of such control or a surgical approach. There shall be no free ride anymore for the many walk-away dads.
As a past obstetrical nurse, I witnessed many young teen girls having babies rarely with a father in sight.
I also saw the horrifying consequences botched “backroom” and self-abortions.
Love and the act of love are wondrous experiences to be treasured — with due recognition of the consequences.
Hettie Molvang
Traverse City
