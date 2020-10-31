Supporting Warner for NMC board
Northwestern Michigan College is transforming lives by offering world-class learning opportunities during an unprecedented time in a competitive global economy. Ken Warner brings 45 years of educational and community experience with state, national and international recognition in the School of Public Health at the University of Michigan.
His continued dedication and passion for student-focused talent development to meet the needs, challenges and opportunities of the future are reflected in his candidacy for the NMC Board of Trustees. We strongly support Ken Warner for NMC trustee.
Jayne Mohr and Cal Karr
Traverse City
