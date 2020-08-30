Better education goes a long way
In response to the article "Rules of Center Road" by Stephen Lewis: I start by saying "bravo" to Mr. Lewis for reacting correctly when seeing the two cyclists in his story.
Slow down, wait to pass when safe.
Now let me address the rest of Mr. Lewis' comments. Two cyclists riding side-by-side on the roadway is legal per Michigan Compiled Laws (MCL) #257.660b. One of those cyclists was occupying the right side of the lane as you approached a hill. Also legal per MCL #257.660a, which states that a cyclist may take the lane of traffic for several reasons including if the lane is too narrow to safely permit safe passing by another vehicle. This is especially important when approaching a blind hill with a double yellow. Cyclists are taught to move out into the lane in order to force the passing vehicle to cross into the other lane or wait until it is safe to pass. This brings me to MCL #257.636, the new 3 Foot Safe Passing Law, requiring vehicles to give cyclist at least 3 feet when passing.
Greater education of both motorists and cyclists would go a long way to providing a safer roadway for all users.
Steve Mitton
Traverse City
