Renew transportation millage at a lower rate
The Bay Area Transportation Authority connects people to jobs and supports our growing local economy. More than. 1,000 people a day use BATA to access healthcare and businesses.
The range of this essential service is 900 square miles in Grand Traverse and Leelanau counties, and BATA covers this area with reliable, timely service. They also provide good jobs for 120 employees, including drivers, mechanics, dispatchers, customer service representatives and a small administrative team.
Set the stage for future growth and investments – without raising your taxes. Vote yes to renew BATA at a lower rate.
Christie Minervini
Traverse City
