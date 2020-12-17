Trump's automaton, Bergman
If you voted for Rep. Jack Bergman in November you might not want to look at yourself in the mirror. Jack, along with 125 other Republican reps, signed his name to an amicus brief sent to the Supreme Court in support of a lawsuit by Texas attorney general Ken Paxton (reportedly under investigation for bribery and abuse of office by the FBI). Paxton’s lawsuit: “... falsely claims … that Pennsylvania, Georgia, Michigan, and Wisconsin violated the Constitution by counting invalid votes, and has asked the court to force all four states to throw out every vote cast and, while they’re at it, appoint electors who support Trump.” (Bess Levin, “Vanity Fair, 12/10/20). Sort of sounds like an attempted coup in plain sight.
This is yet another example of Rep. Bergman’s automaton voting in lockstep with the party to the detriment of the nation. Think for yourself for once, Jack.
Doug Mills
McMillan