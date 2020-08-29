Please explain support
Once again Rep. Jack Bergman kissed the feet of his overlord, President Donald Trump, by voting along with other Republicans against House Bill 8015, “The Delivering for America Act”, which would provide desperately needed funds for the U.S. Postal Service.
The rural residents of the Upper Peninsula and across the country already feel the negative effects of Postmaster General Louis DeJoy’s tactics. Now we can look forward to checks, medications, letters, magazines and -- ah ha -- absentee ballots arriving late.
Planned? Of course. How does Mr. Bergman, instilled with the code of a U.S. Marine Corps lieutenant general, support a dishonest, crude, lying president his sly, corrupt and conniving postmaster general?
Ruthette and Douglas Mills
McMillan
Commented
