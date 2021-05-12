Keep it real
Times are tough for newspapers, but I would like to thank the Record-Eagle for continuing its excellent reporting on thorny issues like poverty, homelessness, addiction and injustice.
In contrast, one of the area TV stations — which boasts great meteorologists and anchors — seems to have the idea that "news" is to direct its reporters to go out and boost every business in the Yellow Pages or salivate over every obscenely over-the-top mansion they can find. No thanks.
Keep on keeping it real.
Mark Mills
Bellaire