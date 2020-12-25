Bergman correct to support election challenge
Reviewing specific instances where the Secretary of State subverted election laws and constitutional precedent should be a bipartisan issue. But unfortunately the Supreme Court chose not to hear this case.
I applaud Rep. Jack Bergman for standing strong and supporting the will of his constituents. This can’t be easy in the face of all the pressure, but I’m thankful we once again elected a strong leader. America needs more men and women in Washington with a spine. I applaud Rep. Bergman, for standing with the more than 250,000 people who once again elected you to serve in Washington.
Kathleen Millross
Traverse City