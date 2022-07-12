Old Mission Peninsula is doubly blessed, by the beautiful waters around us and by thousands of acres of unique farmland that have not been developed into housing.
Gazing across the visual open space of these farms and the bays adds immeasurable quality to our lives. We owe that to all of us paying our share of a preservation millage since 1994.
With 5,181 acres of the 9,861 eligible farmland now under permanent preservation, preventing residential or commercial development, we have the chance to continue that success.
Join me in voting "yes" in the Aug. 2 primary for the Peninsula Township Purchase of Development Rights (PDR) millage request to preserve more farms from development.
Mary Beth Milliken
Traverse City
